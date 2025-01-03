Florida State adds explosive UNC LB transfer Caleb LaVallee

Florida State has landed an explosive young player at a position of need out of the transfer portal.

The Seminoles have started the new year off on the right note, earning the commitment of UNC transfer linebacker Caleb LaVallee Friday afternoon after he visited on the first few days of the January visit window.

LaVallee, who flashed during North Carolina's loss to UConn in the Fenway Bowl, is a former four-star prospect in the 2023 class. LaVallee appeared in 10 games for the Tar Heels this season where he made 14 tackles.

He made the first start of his career for North Carolina last week when the Tar Heels took on the UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Lavallee led UNC with nine tackles in their 27-14 loss to the Huskies.

Lavallee was offered by FSU coming out of Smyrna (Ga.) Whitfield Academy. He was ranked by Rivals as the 18th-best ILB prospect in the country for that recruiting cycle. Florida State is also recruiting his younger brother, Noah, who was offered by the Seminoles in April of last year.

LaVallee joins Nebraska transfer Stefon Thompson as the two incoming transfers for Florida State's linebacker room now led by prior defensive ends coach John Papuchis and is FSU's 12th overall transfer addition of the offseason.

LaVallee will have three years of eligibility remaining as a rising redshirt sophomore.