Could Jermaine Johnson go Top 10 in NFL Draft? ESPN's Kiper says yes

"I love him," Kiper said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I think he's strong. He's got power. He's got speed off the edge. He's got bend off the corner."

Kiper currently has Johnson going at No. 15 to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he said there's a chance he could go as high as No. 9 to Seattle or No. 10 to the New York Jets.

After impressive performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson could break into the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Johnson, who started his career in junior college and then played two years at Georgia, had a breakout season this past fall with Florida State.

He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, and Kiper pointed out how productive Johnson is at stopping the run as well. Despite playing defensive end, Johnson actually ranked second on the FSU defense in total tackles.

"He was their second-leading tackler; he had 70 tackles!" Kiper said emphatically.

As impressive as Johnson's 2021 season was on the field, he has seen his stock soar even higher since that campaign ended.

First, he caused a stir during Senior Bowl practices by dominating just about every offensive tackle he went against that week. Then he put up impressive numbers at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds.

Kiper updates his first-round projections several times leading up to the annual NFL Draft, which will be held this year April 28-30 in Las Vegas, and he hinted he could move Johnson higher in his next revision.

Along with the Seahawks and Jets at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively, Kiper said Houston could be a contender at No. 13.

"You could see him creeping up a little bit from 15," Kiper said. "Maybe at 10 or just inside the top 10."

One of the key factors, of course, will be team needs. Kiper pointed out that many believe the Jets will go for a cornerback at No. 10, but they could instead focus on grabbing an edge rusher -- and that could very well end up being Johnson.

If Johnson goes in the top 10, he would be the first FSU player to be selected that high since Jalen Ramsey went No. 5 overall in 2016. Brian Burns was the Seminoles' last first-round pick in 2019.

Kiper also said he could see fellow FSU defensive end Keir Thomas being selected in the fifth through seventh rounds; he was not asked about running back Jashaun Corbin or any other draft-eligible Seminoles.

"He's got some pass-rush ability," Kiper said of Thomas. "No question about it. He's going to be a rotation guy. I think he goes in that Day 3 area, more between 5 and 7."

