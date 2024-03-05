Currently ranked as the 86th best prospect in the 2026 class, Smith holds offers from some of the biggest names in college football, including Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss and Florida State.

Fort Pierce (Fla.) Vero Beach offensive tackle prospect Micah Smith is already being heralded as one of the premiere offensive line recruits in the 2026 class and the Florida State Seminoles have set themselves up to succeed in the early stages of his recruitment.

Florida State was one of the first offers for Smith and he says that his relationship with coach Mike Norvell has strengthened since then.

"My relationship with Coach Norvell has grown so much over the last year," Smith told The Osceola. "I've been up there twice in the past year and we've been connecting on not just football but life as well."

Norvell's relationship with Smith is a big reason why the Seminoles are in such a good spot with the four-star.

"What intrigues me the most (about FSU) is the culture and being able to play for Coach Norvell," Smith said. "A lot of people in my hometown are FSU fans and they beg me to go to Florida State, so that says a lot about the culture up there."

Smith recently took part in the Under Armor Orlando Camp Series where, despite being just a sophomore, he impressed against some of the elite talent in the state of Florida.

"My experience was great," Smith said on the camp. "It's probably one of the best camps I've gone to so far. What I took away from the camp was to just keep working on my craft and a few drills to do."

As Smith continues to hone his skills, he is looking to get more offers from programs around the country, including USC, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame and Hawaii just to name a few.

Of those that already extended an offer, Smith says Miami and Florida State are the two schools that are recruiting him the hardest. He has visits planned to Miami, UCF and Ohio State during the spring. Considering how he feels about Florida State, a return trip to Tallahassee might not be far away.