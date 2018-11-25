Get a new Warchant subscription 50% off PLUS a $50 gift code to Garnet & Gold:

THAT'S A $100 VALUE FOR $50 SPENT!

New Subscribers: Sign-up and use the promo code CyberWarchant50

Previously cancelled or lapsed subscriber: Sign back into your account and use this link to re-subscribe and get in on the Cyber Monday promo

PROMO INCLUDES:

* A $50 gift certificate code to Garnet & Gold, the top provider of FSU apparel and merchandise.

* A 50% discount on a new annual subscription (approx. $50 value).

Subscribers also receive:

* A 10% discount to purchases made at Garnet & Gold (either online or in the store)

* Greatly reduced ads throughout the site and forums.

* Free Warchant.com items at promotional events.

* Special Warchant subscriber-only events

Supplies are limited. Once the coupon codes are gone, the promotion ends!

Fine Print:

- This promotion applies only to new annual subscriptions.

- If you already have a registered account on Warchant, but are not currently a subscriber, and want to keep your username, sign-in and use this link to take advantage of the promo: https://floridastate.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=CYBERWARCHANT50

- You will receive a $50 gift code to Garnet & Gold via email once your subscription kicks in. This usually happens 7-14 days after you subscribe.

- This promotion ends when supplies of the promotional items run out OR at midnight ET on Tuesday, Nov. 27 (whichever comes first - no exceptions).

- Questions about the special promotion, or if you haven't received your gift certificate code email support@warchant.com.