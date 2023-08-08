Darrell Jackson's long wait ended with an unfortunate result: The two-time transfer will not be able to play at Florida State in 2023.

Jackson had been awaiting word from the NCAA on if he could play in the fall at FSU after he spent 2021 at Maryland and 2022 at Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Jackson has been praised for his work this offseason as he awaited word on his appeal. He is a native of nearby Havana, Fla.

Jackson played in 12 games (11 starts) as a sophomore at Miami, accumulating 27 tackles and three sacks. He also had 22 tackles in 13 games at Maryland.

While Jackson was expected to be a big piece of FSU's defensive tackle rotation, FSU has a wealth of talent up front. Fabien Lovett returned for a fourth year at FSU, Braden Fiske transferred in from Western Michigan and one of Jackson's high school teammates, Josh Farmer, is beginning his third year in Tallahassee. The Seminoles also have veteran Malcolm Ray as well as redshirt freshmen like Daniel Lyons and Ayobami Tifase.

