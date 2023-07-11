Florida State’s coaches and fans will now play a waiting game to see if a number of commitments who were drafted on day 3 will be signed by MLB teams.

Junior-college right-hander Gavin Adams was the first pick of the 11th round (No. 315) by Washington on Tuesday, the final day of the 2023 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Adams is known for a fastball in the high 90s but also a slider in the mid 80s. Due to control issues, draft analysts have often projected the right-hander as a reliever.

Junior-college outfielder Nelson Taylor was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 11th round (No. 328).

FSU right-hander Carson Montgomery was selected by the San Diego Padres with the 341st pick (late in the 11th round). Montgomery has also entered the transfer portal.

In the 14th round, the San Francisco Giants picked junior-college right-hander Cale Lansville.

In the 18th round, the Philadelphia Phillies picked right-hander Ethan Chenault. In June, Chenault transferred from UNC Wilmington to FSU.

And in the 19th round, high school outfielder Andrew Duncan was picked by the Houston Astros.