After landing a commitment last week from kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, the Florida State Seminoles are now trying to build a pipeline to Colquitt County (Ga.) High School.

The Seminoles already have been working hard to land Colquitt County offensive lineman Kamaar Bell, and this weekend they hosted Packers defensive back Jay Ward on an official visit.

When it comes to Ward, most have felt that Florida State has some work to do to catch up with rumored leaders Kentucky and Texas A&M. And from the sounds of things, the Seminoles might just end up making things interesting.

"It was way better than I thought it would be," Ward said of the visit to Florida State. "But not only on the field, but also academic-wise."

Ward acknowledged that Bell had given him an idea of what to expect on his visit after Bell made the same trip one week earlier. But it sounds like the trip exceeded his expectations.

"He told me a little something, but didn't give me all the details," Ward said with a laugh.