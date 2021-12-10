DE Jared Verse sings FSU's praises after visit, talks transfer decision

“They showed me a good amount of how the stadium life is during game day and everything like that. It’s insane,” Verse said. “I got to meet some of the people. It’s a fun place. I don’t need to see anything more to make my decision about FSU.”

After a jam-packed visit, he said there’s “not really” anything more he needs to see from the ’Noles.

On Friday, the Seminoles brought in Albany defensive end Jared Verse, who earned all-conference honors as a redshirt freshman this past season while racking up four sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.

Florida State is continuing its push for some very important high school prospects and college transfers heading into the weekend, hosting several of each.

Verse said he understands with FSU, "nothing’s ever given, its earned," and he wouldn't come in, "expecting anything; you've gotta earn it."

“Got a good feel for the place,” Verse said. “Position meetings, got to understand the defense really. Understand my place, understand how Jermaine and Keir did last year.”

The Pennsylvania native, who was listed at 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds at Albany, broke down more of what FSU senior defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas had to tell him during the visit.

“Me and Jermaine’s conversation was more football-related," Verse said. "We just talked about life and everything, but it was more the football aspect. How the defensive ends are given a lot of freedom.”

“With Keir, it was more lifestyle. How life is around here, how fun everything is. How to separate fun from business, because at the end of the day, this is a business.”



*ALSO SEE: More updates from FSU's weekend visitors

As for FSU's campus, Verse said it's, "a nice to place to be," and a little different than what he's used to.

“It’s a beautiful campus. Stunning, amazing, the people here, everyone are very nice,” Verse said. “I’ve never really had that feel going to smaller schools and everything. I was just kind of another student.”

When discussing his conversations with FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis, Verse pointed out that it was much different than the talks they had over the phone.

"Over the phone, you don’t get the feel with somebody, look them in the eye," Verse said. “He’s an amazing guy and an amazing coach. Talked to him, sat down with him, we had a good, long conversation. We even kinda lost track of time, had stuff to do afterwards. It was late. He’s an amazing coach and I loved talking to him.”

ALSO SEE: FSU Football hosts big recruiting weekend with signing day approaching