The good news for Florida State football fans is that defensive end commit Nyjalik Kelly turned in a very impressive performance at Sunday's Under Armour All-America camp in Miami.

Kelly performed so well that Rivals analyst Chad Simmons and others said he soon will make a "significant" jump in the national recruiting ratings. The 6-foot, 5-inch pass-rusher showed tremendous quickness during various drills and won a number of one-on-one matchups against offensive linemen in attendance.

There also was some not-so-comforting news for the Seminoles, however.

