DE Nyjalik Kelly impresses at UA camp, but how solid is he with FSU?
The good news for Florida State football fans is that defensive end commit Nyjalik Kelly turned in a very impressive performance at Sunday's Under Armour All-America camp in Miami.
Kelly performed so well that Rivals analyst Chad Simmons and others said he soon will make a "significant" jump in the national recruiting ratings. The 6-foot, 5-inch pass-rusher showed tremendous quickness during various drills and won a number of one-on-one matchups against offensive linemen in attendance.
There also was some not-so-comforting news for the Seminoles, however.
As the Dillard High standout and his mother have suggested in recent public comments, Kelly is far from shutting down his recruitment.
To the contrary, Kelly described himself in an interview with Rivals' Miami site, CaneSport, on Sunday as "wide open."

