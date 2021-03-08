 DE commit Nyjalik Kelly is still committed to FSU, but 'open' to Miami, other schools
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-08 06:46:10 -0600') }} football Edit

DE Nyjalik Kelly impresses at UA camp, but how solid is he with FSU?

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The good news for Florida State football fans is that defensive end commit Nyjalik Kelly turned in a very impressive performance at Sunday's Under Armour All-America camp in Miami.

Kelly performed so well that Rivals analyst Chad Simmons and others said he soon will make a "significant" jump in the national recruiting ratings. The 6-foot, 5-inch pass-rusher showed tremendous quickness during various drills and won a number of one-on-one matchups against offensive linemen in attendance.

There also was some not-so-comforting news for the Seminoles, however.

***Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

Dillard High defensive end commit Nyjalik Kelly committed to FSU last August.
Dillard High defensive end commit Nyjalik Kelly committed to FSU last August.

As the Dillard High standout and his mother have suggested in recent public comments, Kelly is far from shutting down his recruitment.

To the contrary, Kelly described himself in an interview with Rivals' Miami site, CaneSport, on Sunday as "wide open."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}