Deante McCray enjoys showing off versatility in FSU's attacking front

Deante McCray’s familiarity with the 3-3-5 at Western Kentucky made him a valuable pickup in the transfer portal for Florida State.

The defensive lineman’s first impressions of the scheme have been positive. And so have FSU coaches’ first impressions of McCray.

“I like how they let us attack,” McCray said. “They want us to go get it. They let us rush the passer. They let us do all of that. We have a really good coaching technique that coach (Terrance) Knighton has with us. It’s a good scheme, great scheme.”

McCray played in 29 games (starting 19) at Western Kentucky, including his final 18 at the school. He recorded 59 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2024, finishing with a blocked field-goal attempt in the Boca Raton Bowl against James Madison. The next day the Jacksonville native was in Tallahassee for a visit.

The 6-foot-4, 274-pound McCray has adjusted well to FSU’s scheme.

“McCray is big, strong,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “We’ve seen him play against big opponents. Day in and day out, he’s made some big strides in the last couple weeks. We got to continue to see that but like where he’s trending.”



