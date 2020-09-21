He won't be on the practice fields all week, and he won't be attending team meetings in person. But make no mistake, Mike Norvell will be leading the Florida State football program throughout its week of preparations for Saturday's game at rival Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC). He actually will be able to watch every minute of practice from his home as he self-isolates. The feeds from the cameras are running directly to his computer, so he can watch the offense run a play, then switch to the other field and watch the defense. He can watch every position drill. And Norvell can communicate directly with his coaches in real time. So, he won't be out there in body. But he'll be out there in vision and voice. Like he was Sunday night when the Seminoles had their first practice of Miami game week. "That's one of the great things about technology," Norvell said. "Our video crew did an extraordinary job. I was able to have access to multiple cameras on both fields and be able to go back and forth. .. Through speakers, I can communicate with coaches from things I was able to see. I thought all in all it actually went pretty smooth." Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Norvell said he was also able to lead the team meetings virtually, as well as the staff meeting and the special teams meeting. "And I have the flexibility to move around through the individual meetings as well," Norvell said. "So, it's not ideal. But (we're trying) to make the most of it." The first-year head coach will still be very involved in the preparation for the game on Saturday night. But how involved will he be when the game actually starts? That still seems to be up in the air. Norvell said multiple times on Monday that they were exploring options regarding how much he will be allowed to do against Miami. *ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Monday's interviews with Norvell, deputy head coach Chris Thomsen and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller When he was asked about offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham running the offense on Saturday night, he said, 'If I'm not able to be a part of it, he's going to be ready for it and do an extraordinary job." Then, later in the interview, he was asked if he could be in communication with the coaching staff from his house during the course of the game. "I can't do anything actively throughout the game when it comes to communication," Norvell said. "Coaches that are isolated, if they can be a part of the game they are allowed to be active in it, but we've got a lot of things that we're exploring throughout that process of what it could be. "But if I'm not able to be there and be present than (offensive analyst) Tony Tokarz would go to one of the full-time coaching positions." So, another "if." Norvell is at least holding out hope, it would seem, that he can still be involved in the actual coaching on Saturday night.