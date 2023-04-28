Defensive lineman Bishop Thomas is no longer on Florida State's roster, a school spokesperson confirmed on Friday morning. Thomas is expected to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Thomas played in two games as a true freshman in 2022. He recorded a tackle in FSU's win over Boston College and also played against Louisiana.

Thomas arrived as a defensive tackle but saw the majority of his work at defensive end this spring.

He was the No. 48 prospect in Florida by Rivals in the class of 2022.

FSU entered spring with 88 scholarship players and the departure of veteran defensive end Derrick McLendon in the middle of spring camp as well as linebackers Brendan Gant and Stephen Dix Jr., defensive tackle Antavious Woody and offensive lineman Zane Herring.

On Thursday, Joshua Farmer said he will stay at FSU but defensive back Omarion Cooper announced his departure. Bishop's decision puts FSU's scholarship number at 81.

FSU's post-spring scholarship chart