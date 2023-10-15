"It's always nice coming here," Jones said. "I really enjoyed it. That's why I continue to come and why I'm going to continue to come. It's always a good feeling when I come here. It's always love. I just love being here."

Jones, who has been committed to Miami since July, smiled from ear to ear talking about his visit to Florida State.

Artavius Jones wasn't mentioned on the visitors' list for Saturday's game against Syracuse but news quickly spread when the four-star defensive lineman and current Miami commit appeared on campus for an unofficial visit.

Commits, targets react to FSU-Syracuse

The Florida State coaching staff continues to make a push in the recruitment of Jones, a push that clearly seems to be making ground with the surprise visit. Jones will be back on campus next week for the Duke game and will take an official visit near the end of the season.

"I wanted the official to be at Duke," Jones started to say. "I don't know when the official is going to be but I have to (take one). It's always love."

Defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins in particular has made an impression on Jones as the Seminoles' relationship with the Blountstown (Fla.) product continues to grow.

"Coach Odell is a fantastic coach," Jones said. "He's had guys leaving for the NFL every year. There are so many people on the line this year that's going."

Finding a place where he can be developed seems to be a major point of emphasis for Jones as he goes through the recruiting process.

When asked about how Florida State has been able to rotate and develop so many defensive linemen this season, Jones said: "It just shows that they aren't lying about their development. There's the potential of putting talent into guys and working them as hard as they can to develop them."

When Jones returns next week for Duke, the message will likely be the same from Haggins, Mike Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff.

"They're telling me the same thing really," Jones said. "If I want to come here, I'm happy or welcome to. I have to keep grinding and showing up to work."