DL transfer Keir Thomas eager to be part of Seminoles' turnaround
The person on the Florida State football team who knows incoming transfer Keir Thomas the best has a very good idea what the Seminoles will be getting from the defensive lineman.
Jammie Robinson played with Thomas for two years at South Carolina. Now, they're both at FSU, and Robinson says Seminole fans are going to be very happy when they see his former Gamecock teammate for themselves.
“Keir, some people might say he's undersized, but I don't feel he's undersized," Robinson said. "He's fast, he's very, very strong ... and his leadership, how he attacked every day, that stood out to me.
"I feel like we both have that ‘dog’ in us."
Thomas is listed as a defensive end on the recently released FSU roster. The Miami native is 6-foot-2, 275 pounds and played both on the edge and on the interior during his days at South Carolina.
Earlier this week, when meeting with the media via Zoom, he was asked where he would be lining up for the Seminoles.
"I think I'll play a little bit of everything across the front," Thomas said. "I know I'll probably start off playing on the edge. ... I don't care. I just like playing ball. It don't matter where you put me."
Florida State could use help in both spots, but the most urgent need is likely at defensive end, where the Seminoles lost starters Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. If Thomas does end up there as expected, he will pair with former Georgia pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson, who also transferred in to FSU this month.
