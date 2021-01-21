The person on the Florida State football team who knows incoming transfer Keir Thomas the best has a very good idea what the Seminoles will be getting from the defensive lineman.

Jammie Robinson played with Thomas for two years at South Carolina. Now, they're both at FSU, and Robinson says Seminole fans are going to be very happy when they see his former Gamecock teammate for themselves.

“Keir, some people might say he's undersized, but I don't feel he's undersized," Robinson said. "He's fast, he's very, very strong ... and his leadership, how he attacked every day, that stood out to me.

"I feel like we both have that ‘dog’ in us."

