Four-star defensive tackle Jarquez Carter announced on Thursday that he has narrowed his list of potential college landing spots to six schools. Florida State, which has hosted the 6-foot-2 and 255-pound prospect from Newberry (Fla.) High on at least two unofficial visits this year, made the cut. The other schools he is still considering are Florida, Penn State, UCF, Miami and Ohio State.

The next step in the recruitment of Carter by Florida State is to nail down an official visit. Carter told the Osceola on his last visit to FSU that he planned to take his official visit with the Seminoles in-season so that he can see a game in Doak Campbell Stadium. Carter has official visits set with Florida (May 31), Penn State (June 7) and UCF (June 14). Since his last visit to Tallahassee, Carter has indicated that he still plans to take in-season visits to FSU and Ohio State but expects to make a trip to Miami this summer.