Lovett committed to the Seminoles in mid-April , but there had been speculation in recent weeks that he might be wavering on that decision. On Friday night, he put those rumors to rest.

Hours after the Seminoles landed a commitment from wide receiver Joshua Burrell , former Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announced he has followed through on his commitment and signed with the Seminoles.

Friday was a very good day for the Florida State football team.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Lovett originally signed with Mississippi State out of Olive Branch, Miss., in 2018 after racking up 81 tackles and 25.0 tackles for loss (6.5 sacks) as a senior. He was a three-star prospect but one of the top recruits in the state of Mississippi.

After redshirting in 2018, Lovett recorded 19 tackles and a sack last season for the Bulldogs.

Lovett has three years of college eligibility remaining, but he will need an NCAA waiver to be cleared to play this fall.

The signing was met with obvious excitement from FSU head coach Mike Norvell: