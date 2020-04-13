Lovett, who entered the NCAA transfer portal just over a week ago, will be reunited with FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve, who previously was on the Mississippi State staff.

The Florida State football team has picked up another transfer for its defensive line, as former Mississippi State tackle Fabien Lovett announced Monday evening on Twitter that he has committed to the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Lovett originally signed with Mississippi State out of Olive Branch, Miss., in 2018 after racking up 81 tackles and 25.0 tackles for loss (6.5 sacks) as a senior. He was a three-star prospect but one of the top recruits in the state of Mississippi.

After redshirting in 2018, Lovett recorded 19 tackles and a sack last season for the Bulldogs.

He announced his transfer shortly after criticizing a controversial tweet by new Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. Leach later apologized for the post on Twitter, which featured a noose in a failed attempt at humor.

Lovett has three years of college eligibility remaining, but he will need an NCAA waiver to be cleared to play this fall.

The defensive lineman is the third Division-I transfer landed by head coach Mike Norvell this week. The Seminoles received earlier commitments from Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams and FAU cornerback Meiko Dotson.

Here are Lovett's highlights from his senior year of high school