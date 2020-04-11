Florida State continues to be active on the grad transfer market, as the Seminoles picked up their second such commitment of the week on Saturday night.

Former FAU cornerback Meiko Dotson, who intercepted a school-record nine passes last season with the Owls, announced he will play his final college season at FSU.

Dotson's announcement comes just three days after former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams announced he is joining the 'Noles.

