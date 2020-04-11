FSU lands grad transfer CB who led nation with 9 interceptions in 2019
Florida State continues to be active on the grad transfer market, as the Seminoles picked up their second such commitment of the week on Saturday night.
Former FAU cornerback Meiko Dotson, who intercepted a school-record nine passes last season with the Owls, announced he will play his final college season at FSU.
Dotson's announcement comes just three days after former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams announced he is joining the 'Noles.
Last Year! To be continued.... #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/GwZMJjNuFl— Meiko Dotson Jr (@MeikoDotsonJr) April 12, 2020
Dotson, a Daytona Beach product, earned All-Confernce USA honors last season when he tied for the nation's most interceptions. He announced in mid-January that he was planning to transfer for his final campaign.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, who was a three-star prospect out of Mainland High, started his college career at Georgia Tech but later transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas. He then missed the 2018 season at FAU due to injury before enjoying his breakout season last fall.
