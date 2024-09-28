Florida State’s offensive dysfunction was heavy carry-on baggage for the team’s first road trip.

DJ Uiagalelei tossed two touchdown passes, one each to Kentron Poitier and Landen Thomas, but he also threw three interceptions in SMU’s 42-16 win over the Seminoles. The third interception was returned 82 yards for a touchdown, and the second one went off tight end Kyle Morlock’s hands and eventually set up another touchdown.

Uiagalelei was also stopped on fourth-and-goal at the SMU 2, as the Seminoles got no push on run plays on third or fourth downs in the second quarter.

SMU led 14-9 at the half but scored touchdowns on three straight drives. One drive was extended with the benefit of a Darion Williamson facemask on a fourth-down punt, which gave the ball back to SMU.

Mustangs fans taunted the Seminoles with the warchant as SMU took control in the fourth quarter.

FSU (1-4, 1-3 ACC) scored its most points in September but also gave up its most points in a regular season game since 2022.

SMU converted three straight third-down conversions on its first drive, perhaps an early indication that it would be a long night for FSU. Kevin Jennings threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while the Mustangs ran for 160 yards.

About the only positive for FSU: Alex Mastromanno averaged 49.8 yards per punt, and that was even with a 67-yarder erased due to a holding call.

FSU’s dysfunction isn’t all just the QB

The Osceola staff has long said coach Mike Norvell should play Brock Glenn — as a starter or backup — in some role the last few weeks. Glenn really only (seemingly) saw playing time after Uiagalelei jammed a finger.

No quarterback could solve FSU’s myriad offensive problems, from pass protection to drive-killing drops. But Uiagalelei completed just 12 of 30 passes and it was tough for the Seminoles to build a run game.

Aside from Lawrance Toafili, who picked up 15 carries for 67 yards, there wasn’t much consistency in the ground game. And when the scoreboard got out of hand, there was little way to run.

FSU’s defense held up (sort of) before floodgates opened

The Seminoles picked up some early sacks and halted two quick SMU drives early. There was some positivity built early, and it continued on special teams as Shyheim Brown blocked a field-goal attempt and SMU’s long snapper overshot the punter.

SMU simply overwhelmed FSU in the second half, scoring 21 points on offense (one courtesy of the short field) and also benefitting from the interception return for a touchdown.

FSU had just three productive drives with five three-and-outs. The time of possession got out of whack and the defense couldn’t hold up.

Notables

FSU committed 10 penalties for 79 yards.

Ja'Khi Douglas came into Saturday’s game with 961 career receiving yards. He picks up 50 on that catch-and-run. Now surpassed 1,000 in his FSU career.

The Seminoles started (from left) Darius Washington, T.J. Ferguson, Maurice Smith, Keiondre Jones and Jaylen Early on the offensive line.

FSU had just 297 offensive yards — again falling short of 300 for a fifth straight game in 2024.

Availability report

Richie Leonard did not play for undisclosed reasons.

Uiagalelei left the game due to injury in the fourth quarter.