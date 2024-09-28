PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Dysfunction in Dallas: FSU falls flat in road loss to SMU

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Florida State’s offensive dysfunction was heavy carry-on baggage for the team’s first road trip.

DJ Uiagalelei tossed two touchdown passes, one each to Kentron Poitier and Landen Thomas, but he also threw three interceptions in SMU’s 42-16 win over the Seminoles. The third interception was returned 82 yards for a touchdown, and the second one went off tight end Kyle Morlock’s hands and eventually set up another touchdown.

Uiagalelei was also stopped on fourth-and-goal at the SMU 2, as the Seminoles got no push on run plays on third or fourth downs in the second quarter.

SMU led 14-9 at the half but scored touchdowns on three straight drives. One drive was extended with the benefit of a Darion Williamson facemask on a fourth-down punt, which gave the ball back to SMU.

Mustangs fans taunted the Seminoles with the warchant as SMU took control in the fourth quarter.

FSU (1-4, 1-3 ACC) scored its most points in September but also gave up its most points in a regular season game since 2022.

SMU converted three straight third-down conversions on its first drive, perhaps an early indication that it would be a long night for FSU. Kevin Jennings threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while the Mustangs ran for 160 yards.

About the only positive for FSU: Alex Mastromanno averaged 49.8 yards per punt, and that was even with a 67-yarder erased due to a holding call.

FSU’s dysfunction isn’t all just the QB

The Osceola staff has long said coach Mike Norvell should play Brock Glenn — as a starter or backup — in some role the last few weeks. Glenn really only (seemingly) saw playing time after Uiagalelei jammed a finger.

No quarterback could solve FSU’s myriad offensive problems, from pass protection to drive-killing drops. But Uiagalelei completed just 12 of 30 passes and it was tough for the Seminoles to build a run game.

Aside from Lawrance Toafili, who picked up 15 carries for 67 yards, there wasn’t much consistency in the ground game. And when the scoreboard got out of hand, there was little way to run.

FSU’s defense held up (sort of) before floodgates opened

The Seminoles picked up some early sacks and halted two quick SMU drives early. There was some positivity built early, and it continued on special teams as Shyheim Brown blocked a field-goal attempt and SMU’s long snapper overshot the punter.

SMU simply overwhelmed FSU in the second half, scoring 21 points on offense (one courtesy of the short field) and also benefitting from the interception return for a touchdown.

FSU had just three productive drives with five three-and-outs. The time of possession got out of whack and the defense couldn’t hold up.

Notables

FSU committed 10 penalties for 79 yards.

Ja'Khi Douglas came into Saturday’s game with 961 career receiving yards. He picks up 50 on that catch-and-run. Now surpassed 1,000 in his FSU career.

The Seminoles started (from left) Darius Washington, T.J. Ferguson, Maurice Smith, Keiondre Jones and Jaylen Early on the offensive line.

FSU had just 297 offensive yards — again falling short of 300 for a fifth straight game in 2024.

Availability report

Richie Leonard did not play for undisclosed reasons.

Uiagalelei left the game due to injury in the fourth quarter.

