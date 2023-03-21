Florida State's 2023 football season is still over five months away.

And yet, in a testament to how much of a year-round sport college football is, the betting lines were released for the Seminoles' two most prominent 2023 games along with a host of other early lines for 2023 games Tuesday morning.

With FSU set to play its two projected biggest games in September, those lines were both included in Fanduel's initial launch of early lines.

FSU opens its 2023 season against LSU in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. Fanduel has FSU as a one-point favorite over the Tigers.

FSU then plays Southern Miss and Boston College before playing at Clemson on Sept. 23. Fanduel has the Seminoles as three-point road underdogs at Clemson, essentially meaning they view the game as a toss-up if it was being played at a neutral site.

Fanduel is currently giving FSU +1800 odds (bet $100 to win $1,800) to win the 2023-24 national championship. Those are the sixth-best odds behind Georgia (+220), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+700), Michigan (+1000) and USC (+1600).

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis currently is tied for the third-best odds to win the Heisman, per Fanduel, at +1200 along with Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Only USC quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams (+400) and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+1000) have better odds.

