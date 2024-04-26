Jaime Ferrer gave Florida State an early boost with a three-run home run. That was more than enough for Jaime Arnold, Brennen Oxford and Connor Hults.

Arnold battled through five innings, Oxford tossed 3.1 shutout innings and Hults picked up the save as the Seminoles defeated Duke 4-2 in a top-10 showdown on Friday night. The trio combined for 15 strikeouts.

No. 10 FSU (33-8, 12-7 ACC) had just five hits, with Ferrer’s shot the only one for extra bases. The Seminoles also loaded the bases in the ninth, with Cam Smith sending a long fly ball to the wall for out No. 3.

Smith extended his on-base streak to 51, going 1 for 5 with a run scored. He also laid out to snare a line drive down the left-field line for the second out in the bottom of the ninth.

The Seminoles were just 2 for 15 with runners on base.

But the win is monumental for FSU, which has struggled to pick up wins on the road in the ACC after being swept at Clemson and suffering a series loss at Wake Forest. The Seminoles also have 10 more wins than they did in 2023.

Arnold had nine strikeouts in five innings, but his pitch count quickly went up as Duke scored a run apiece in the first and third innings. He stranded six runners in the first four innings, throwing 103 pitches (68 strikes).

Oxford allowed four hits and had five strikeouts through 3.1 shutout innings, leaving the game in the ninth with runners on the corners. Connor Hults got the final two outs, including a strikeout in the dirt to end the game.

Kyle Johnson went 3 for 3 with a double for Duke (29-13, 13-9).

Up next

FSU will have Carson Dorsey on the mound for game 2 against Duke on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ACC Network).