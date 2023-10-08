The Florida State-Syracuse game will enjoy another ABC broadcast on Saturday at noon.

ACC officials had announced last week that the game would be at noon or 7:30 p.m. It is the fourth straight game that FSU football will play on ABC (BC, Clemson and VT were all on ABC).

This is the first noon home game of 2023.

Ticket update

The FSU-Syracuse game is not yet sold out, although the FSU ticket office said last week that only a limited number of tickets remain. Tickets for the Miami and Duke games are sold out.

Other ACC games on TV on Saturday:

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (CW)

Miami at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

NC State at Duke, 8 p.m. (ACC Network)