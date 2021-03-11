For FSU, losing a third game out of its last four would be less than ideal. But, maybe the chance to rest an extra couple of days and get some players healthy would outweigh the psychological and cultural impact that beating a team playing its third game in as many nights, even if it is Duke, would have.

Technically, today’s quarterfinal matchup of No. 2 seed Florida State and No. 10 seed Duke is much more meaningful for the Blue Devils. Win, and they’re likely in the NCAA Tournament, sparing Mike Krzyzewski the embarrassment of missing the tournament for the first time in a quarter-century.

In a way, it had to be.

As a fan, I’ve watched FSU lose to Duke in two ACC Tournament finals, including two years ago.

This year, Warchant is sending me to Greensboro to cover FSU’s potential run to its second ACC Tournament championship in school history. (Note to aspiring journalists: the best ability is “availability”… and a hefty SkyMiles balance.)

But as I get on the plane to Greensboro, I can’t help but feel a little nervous. All season, we were told how Duke was down, and FSU was up. And for most of the season, that seemed right. Less than a month ago, FSU was blowing out Virginia on national television, and Duke’s best payer was opting out. Now, FSU can’t shoot without the Tucker Center cardboard cutouts cheering them on.

For Duke, this might be a play-in game for the NCAA Tournament.

For FSU’s players, it’s an opportunity to prove to themselves that this year’s team, a team without any veteran ballhandlers who are used to seeking and seizing the spotlight, can win the pressure-packed moments, and games, that March basketball provides.

But for FSU’s program, this game seems like validation of the profound improvement and status elevation we know Leonard Hamilton has achieved in his time in charge.

Since he arrived in Tallahassee 19 years ago, Hamilton has always said the Seminoles were fighting to become a “program of significance.” Let’s go remind everyone that they are one.

The first time I covered the ACC Tournament was in 2004, when I was in one of my more enjoyable junior years at FSU and working for the FSView. That year, I drove to Greensboro, stayed in a hotel room that I’m sure my parents paid for, and watched as FSU’s NCAA Tournament hopes faded with the stability of Tim Pickett’s sprained ankle.

FSU lost a first-half lead, and eventually the game, to N.C. State that year. I remember asking Coach Hamilton in the post-game press conference what he thought of his team's chances of making the NCAA Tournament in his second season in Tallahassee.

“We know we’re going to somebody’s tournament this year,” he said.

Nearly two decades later, I’m flying into the GSO, and I got my own room! And FSU’s not doing so bad for itself either.

No matter what happens tonight, the 'Noles know they’re not only going to the NCAA Tournament, but will do so as a top-five seed. They know they made the ACC Tournament finals in the last version of the tournament that was actually played, and they won the regular-season title last year. They also know they’ve won more games in the last few years than almost any other team in the conference, and country.

Still.

Being a New Blood, by definition, means you aren’t a Blue Blood. That’s why this game matters so much.

The past four years, FSU fans have watched this team win 25 straight games at home, and enjoyed the trips to the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, and conference championship games.

Keeping that momentum going means beating Duke in North Carolina, with many more fans for them than for you in the building, in a game that on paper should mean more to them than you.

It means beating Coach K, who has won more ACC Tournament games in Greensboro than Leonard Hamilton has won in the ACC Tournament in his life.

Duke has won 21 ACC Tournament titles.

FSU has won … one.

Historically, there’s no question that Duke has had the better program. But tonight, the Seminoles can show, for this year at least, they have the better team.

