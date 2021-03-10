With the Florida State men's basketball team opening play in the ACC Tournament on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C., Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel sat down Wednesday with associate head coach Stan Jones to discuss a variety of topics.

Jones talks about the Seminoles' disappointing loss last Saturday at Notre Dame and the lessons that can be learned from it; the evolution of star forward RaiQuan Gray; the challenges of playing a season during COVID; the importance of the Seminoles' "Green Team" (walk-ons) and much more.

