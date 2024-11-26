Elite 11 roomies, freshman QBs Kromenhoek, Lagway to battle in FSU-UF game

When they were roommates at the Elite 11 Finals 17 months ago, Luke Kromenhoek and DJ Lagway may have talked about the possibility of one day facing off against each other.

They were committed to play quarterback at Florida State and Florida, respectively, and competing in the annual event for the best quarterbacks in each year's recruiting class.

But they certainly didn't expect that first face-off as opponents to come so quickly.

The pair of true freshmen will face off as starting quarterbacks Saturday when FSU (2-9, 1-7 in ACC) hosts rival Florida (6-5, 4-4 in SEC) at Doak Campbell Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN2) less than a year after they arrived on their respective campuses in January.

"That was my Elite 11 roommate. When we went out to California, they put us together," Kromenhoek said of Lagway last Saturday after the Seminoles' win over Charleston Southern. "He's a great person, a great quarterback. He's had a ton of success. For both of us to be out there on the field, I think that would be awesome to have two true freshman out there."

Both Kromenhoek and Lagway were coveted recruits. Lagway was the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class, while Kromenhoek ranked 96th overall and as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback.

Kromenhoek committed early to the Seminoles after they were his first offer and remained totally loyal. Lagway also committed early and also chose to stick with the Gators after some wavering late in the process.

Their first seasons with their new teams have in many ways paralleled their team's seasons as a whole. Kromenhoek didn't make his first appearance for FSU until the seventh game of the season at Duke. He split time with Brock Glenn in each of his first four games.

With an underperforming surrounding cast on offense, the Savannah, Ga., native didn't throw his first touchdown until making his first career start in Saturday's 41-7 win over Charleston Southern. In that game, he threw three touchdowns and had 209 passing yards — more than the 153 passing yards he had in his first four games combined.

While the opponent was overmatched there, it's fair to wonder if Kromenhoek could have built some confidence off his first real success that he can carry into the Florida game.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell started talking about the Seminoles' upcoming rivalry game in the locker room right after the CSU game concluded. But Kromenhoek admitted after the win that he's been thinking about it and looking forward to it a lot longer than that.

"I think coming into this season, it was something that I was thinking about. I understand how important that rivalry game is so it's always been in the back of my head," Kromenhoek said. "As it has come closer, obviously we want to cherish this win and celebrate it, but (Sunday) when we come ready to work, we know what we're coming to work for. It's to go and win that rivalry game."