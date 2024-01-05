After Florida State's breakthrough 13-1 2023 football season, the entire FSU coaching staff is staying together for a second consecutive year.

FSU shared documents with the Osceola and other media outlets detailing contract extensions the entire FSU assistant coaching staff signed in December just after the undefeated team was stunningly left out of the College Football Playoff.

It was already announced last month that FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller got a three-year extension through the 2026 season and an extensive raise from a $1.1 million salary this season to a $1.8 million salary each of the next three seasons, starting with his fifth contract year beginning on March 1.

FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins also saw his contract extended through the end of February 2028 after the completion of the 2026 season. He's set to receive $1.25 million for the fifth year of the contract (through Feb. 28, 2025, previously announced) and was also extended two more years. He's set to be paid $1.3 million for the sixth year of the contract (through Feb. 28, 2026) and $1.4 million for the seventh year.

FSU special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach John Papuchis was already set to be paid $750,000 for the 2024-25 season and signed a one-year extension which will pay him $800,000 for the sixth year of the contract through Feb. 2026.

On offense, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz received an extension through Feb. 2026 and also a raise. He was previously set to make $450,000 this upcoming contract yet, but he'll now make $500,000 each of the next two years.

FSU running backs coach/recruiting coordinator David Johnson will make $550,000 for his contract year starting this March and also received an extension through the 2025 season, for which he will make $600,000 that year.

FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was also extended through Feb. 26 and also received a raise from the $550,000 he was supposed to make this upcoming contract year to $600,000. He'll make $625,000 for his final current contract year starting March 2025.

FSU tight ends coach/deputy head coach Chris Thomsen received a two-year extension through Feb. 2026. After making $300,000 each of his first four years, he'll make $625,000 in contract year five starting in March and then $650,000 starting in March 2025.

Longtime FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins' contract was set to expire at the end of February before he signed a two-year extension through Feb. 2026. He also received a raise from $584,667.75 to $684,667.75 over the next two years, his 31st and 32nd years as a member of the FSU coaching staff.

Co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon also received a two-year extension through Feb. 2026. He's receiving a slight raise from $625,000 this past season to $650,000 for the upcoming contract year and $675,000 for the 2025-26 contract year.

The newest member of FSU's coaching staff, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. also extended his original two-year contract. Whereas he was originally set to be paid $400,000 in each of his first two years, Surtain received one of the larger raises on staff and will now receive $700,000 for the contract year starting in March and $750,000 for the extended year which spans through Feb. 2026.

Each member of the FSU coaching staff also received a $15,000 signing bonus for signing these extensions before Dec. 14.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell signed an extension last offseason which will pay him an average of $8.05 million through 2029. Although seasons like the one FSU just had often bring additional extensions for head coaches, nothing has been announced as of this moment by FSU.

