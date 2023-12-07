Fresh off a breakout season for his unit, Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has reportedly been rewarded with a contract extension and raise.

ESPN reported Thursday that Fuller, who has been on staff for head coach Mike Norvell's entire FSU tenure, has agreed to a three-year contract extension that will also come with a raise.

Fuller's current contract before this extension went through the 2024 season and saw him paid $1 million in 2023-24 and $1.1 million for 2024-25. The deal has not yet been confirmed by FSU and the details of the contract extension are not yet known.

The Seminoles have allowed just 15.9 points per game this season (No. 6 out of 133 FBS teams), not allowing 30 points in any game this season and not allowing 20-plus points since September.

FSU's defense also ranks 10th nationally in yards per play allowed this season (4.68), is tied for third nationally with 45 sacks, tied for sixth in tackles for loss (96) and leads the country with 77 pass breakups and a completion percentage allowed of 46.8%.

Seven total FSU defenders earned All-ACC honors this season and five more were honorable mentions for All-ACC consideration.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify