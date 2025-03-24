Extensive planning has prepped Luke Loucks for his first FSU portal window

Odell Haggins chats with the Osceola about his role, FSU's "edge," DL coach Terrance Knighton and the 3-3-5.
Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County safety Lasiah Jackson was back at FSU on Saturday for a visit that left a tremendous impact.
Reflections on the first three football practices, recruiting nuggets, FSU's baseball series win at Miami.
FSU and Florida will both be making changes on the mound in the second rivalry matchup of the season Tuesday night.
Relationship with Herb Hand and a great Legacy Weekend visit have Florida State in a good spot for another FL lineman.
