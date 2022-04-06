Extra! Extra! FSU Softball tops UF in 10th; Baseball wins in 12th
The third-ranked Florida State softball team (36-2) defeated the No. 6 Florida Gators (30-7) 4-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.
The Seminoles stayed unbeaten against ranked teams with their seventh-ranked win of the season. It was the 'Noles' fifth win over the Gators in the last nine meetings.
The Gators punched first in the third inning, taking a 1-0 lead. Kendra Falby reached base after a throwing error on the Seminole defense. Two batters later she scored from second after Hannah Adams singled up the middle.
Florida State tied it up in the top of the fourth inning, scoring one run on two hits. Mack Leonard led off with a single to center field. D’Aun Riggs came in to pinch run and immediately stole second base. Devyn Flaherty then drove home Riggs with a one-out single up the middle.
UF took back the lead in the bottom of the fifth scoring just one run on four hits. A leadoff single and a stolen base put a runner on second base for Leonard who had just entered the game to pitch. Charla Echols then singled up the middle to score Skylar Wallace giving the Gators a 2-1 lead after five innings.
The 'Noles retaliated once again in the top of the sixth scoring one run to tie up the game. Leonard once again led off the inning with a single. She then advanced to second on a wild pitch. A Flaherty single put runners on the corners before Kalei Harding singled to the shortstop, scoring Leonard and tying the game at two.
Neither team would score for the next three innings until Florida State sprung the game wide open in the top of the 10th. Sydney Sherrill led off the inning with a solo home run to center field, her second of the season.
With one out Michaela Edenfield singled through the left side. Krystina Hartley came in to pinch run and advanced to third base after a Flaherty double. Harding would then hit a ball deep to centerfield for a sacrifice fly as Hartley would score.
The 10th inning was the first time that Florida State scored multiple more runs in an inning in Gainesville since 2013
Danielle Watson started in the circle for the Noles and pitched the first 4.1 innings, recording four strikeouts while allowing just one earned run. Leonard pitched the middle 3.2 innings and did now allow a run as she struck out three Gator batters. Kathryn Sandercock earned her 19th win of the season as she pitched the final two innings, allowing only one hit.
Florida State next hosts No. 5 Virginia Tech on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a part of the highest-ranked ACC softball series in conference history.
Baseball team snares walk-off win in 12th
Pinch hitter Jackson Greene hit a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning, and Jordan Carrion singled home Brett Roberts in the 12th inning as Florida State (17-11) tallied a 5-4 win over Stetson (16-12) Wednesday night at Dick Howser Stadium.
Carson Montgomery struck out a career-high 13 batters over 6.1 innings, the fourth Seminole starting pitcher this season with a 13-strikeout game.
Behind Montgomery, Jonah Scolaro, Jackson Baumeister, Davis Hare and Wyatt Crowell (2-0) added 12 strikeouts. FSU’s 25 strikeouts were one shy of the school record of 26, set last month over 17 innings against NC State.
Wednesday’s come-from-behind win snapped a five-game losing streak, one shy of the school record, and was FSU’s third walk-off win of the season.
FSU had three pinch-hitters in the game, and all three came through with timely at-bats – Isaiah Perry doubled to score Jaime Ferrer in the seventh inning and get FSU on the board; Brock Mathis grounded out to score Perry and make the score 3-2; and Greene hit his third home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game.
The game, originally scheduled for 4:00 p.m., began at 7:00 after a three-hour lightning and tornado watch delay. When the game did start, Stetson struck first with a solo home run from Brandon Hylton, his third of the season.
Stetson starter Tanner Martin exited after hitting the first three Seminole batters of the second inning. Chris Gonzalez escaped the jam without allowing a run, striking out a batter and forcing an inning-ending double play.
The team’s remained locked in a 1-0 score until the seventh inning, when Montgomery allowed a walk and a single before giving way to Scolaro. The Hatters capitalized with an RBI double and an infield single for a 3-0 lead.
FSU was held without a hit until the sixth inning, when Logan Lacey dropped down a bunt single.
Stetson out-hit FSU, 11-7, and stranded 10 runners on base compared to FSU’s four.
Gonzalez and Austin Amaral combined to pitch 10.0 innings in relief of Martin. Rasesh Pandya (0-1) recorded two outs in the 12th inning before Carrion’s walk-off single. Roberts reached base earlier in the inning on an error and moved to second on Colton Vincent’s groundout.
Florida State next travels to Atlanta for three games against Georgia Tech (19-11, 5-7 ACC). LHP Parker Messick will start Friday evening for the Seminoles, and the game will stream on ACC Network Extra.
