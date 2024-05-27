Three big questions for Florida State football recruiting, with thoughts from Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle:

Advertisement

1. Florida State is losing ground with four-star OT Ziyare Addison Pat: Fact - The Seminoles are still in the thick of it for Addison, but they are not in as a good a position with the offensive tackle as they were a month ago. So the short answer without nuance is it is a fact. The Seminoles may not be losing much ground, but Georgia is making a big push for Addison, who raved about his official visit there this past weekend. He also has new offers from Michigan and Ohio State, and both programs are trying to get Addison on their respective campuses for an official visit. Addison has said Georgia, who didn't extend a scholarship offer until February, is among his top five schools after his visit there. FSU still holds the advantage for right now because the Seminoles have the last scheduled visit. I still like the Seminoles chances with Addison but his recruitment has gotten a lot more interesting over the last three weeks. Nick: Fact - When you get into official visit season, it can be challenging to hold your water and not overreact to official visits going well for contending schools. Last week it felt like UCLA took serious strides, this week it's Georgia. You understand what I'm getting at. What concerns me for Florida State is that the contending field is not only not shrinking for Addison, it's changing. Addison recently released a top nine, eliminating three schools from his prior top 12 list from March but also adding a handful. Tennessee, Miami, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma have been moved out, but Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan have moved in — of which the latter two only offered Addison on week ago. Like Pat, I like where Florida State sits with Addison but there is no denying that some serious contenders have entered the field and Addison would be foolish to not listen. If Ohio State and Michigan earn OV's, this gets very interesting.

Fish: Fact - I still feel that FSU is leading for Addison but the competition for his services just got tougher. Georgia just offered and he officially visited, so that changes everything.

2. Florida State is gaining ground with five-star DE Zion Grady Pat: Fact - Grady has narrowed down his list to Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee and Ohio State, which means that Alabama and Georgia are out of the picture (at least for now) and that means the Seminoles are in a better spot with Grady than they were with those two schools still involved. Both Rivals and 247 are reporting that he will also visit Georgia on June 22, but I don't see him tripping both schools the same weekend. I believe based on those familiar with his recruitment by UGA that he has moved down their board. I think the battle for Grady could extend right up until national signing day. The more accurate description of where FSU stands with Grady is that just like the other schools involved, they are holding their own. Nick: Fiction - It seems like Georgia and Alabama are now backing off of Grady after being the leaders for the Enterprise (Ala.) edge rusher in January and February. If you want to argue that Florida State has made ground by pure attrition, that's a valid argument. But in the grand scheme of things, I have not seen or heard enough to truly feel like Florida State has made ground but rather the playing field has shifted around them. Florida State has felt like the third option throughout his entire recruitment, either behind Georgia and Alabama, or now Miami and Auburn. In other words, FSU coaches have their feet in the sand while the tide shuffles. Fish: Fact - Grady is most likely leaving Alabama and that has opened the door for schools like FSU, Miami, Tennessee to try and nab him.