Family ties aside, FSU taking personalized approach with LB Noah LaVallee

The Seminoles' coaching staff made sure to reiterate to Noah that family ties aside, they want LaVallee to be an explosive playmaker in the middle of their new 3-3-5 defense.

Safe to say, things have changed a little bit in terms of the relationship between the Seminoles and the LaVallee family. Noah visited Florida State for a junior day visit on Saturday and was on campus for the first time since his brother visited for his official visit in December.

Marietta (Ga.) Walton linebacker Noah LaVallee has held an FSU offer since April 2024 and has actively been recruited by the Seminoles. But his last name is one that will perk the ears of Florida State fans as his older brother, Caleb, just transferred to Florida State from North Carolina in December.

"Even though they wanted my brother coming out of high school and they couldn't get him — now that they have him, it doesn't affect how they want me," LaVallee explained. "They just try to personalize it to recruit me and how I'm a fit for them. If anything it just adds something new that makes me feel like this place could be home."

"(They) make it seem like it a fit for me and not just because I have family ties here now," he added. "Just being able to get back, see how they see me in their program and their defense. It's just really cool getting to learn something new about this program every day."

Having seen his brother's recruitment before his, Noah has a better idea of what to expect and look for during his recruiting visits. It doesn't just pertain to Florida State, but with coaches frequently moving around, it helps to understand what a program is consistently like.

"It helps a lot being able to see how he went through that process. Being able to get certain feels for certain places, seeing how they treated him. If certain people aren't there anymore, it helps me see, 'Ok, this place without certain coaches will be like this no matter what' if I go here. It's great to know the school, as well as academics and everything football related," LaVallee said.

Another important aspect of the visit was being able to understand where new defensive coordinator Tony White views LaVallee in the defense.

"I fit in the middle of their defense (as a true MIKE). So just playing as that fast linebacker that Coach White believes in. I'd be in the middle and play as fast and physical as I can. That's how he (White) see's me ... They like how I play and what I can bring to the team as a strong, vocal leader. And just how I play fast and will fit right into their defense. I love how Coach White and Coach JP (John Papuchis) run that 3-3-5 defense. It will be a great fit."

LaVallee still has more to see with his recruitment. Potential trips to Ole Miss and Georgia Tech are in the cards in the near future. Generally speaking, LaVallee is taking his time with his recruitment — not committing to a specific timeline with his recruitment.

LaVallee will likely return to campus in the spring.

Amari Clemons brings family with him on second junior day visit



Updates, photos from FSU's second junior day