Fans invited as FSU softball will honor nine seniors at April 30 event

The Florida State softball team doesn't have any regular season home games left after last weekend's games were canceled due to Thursday's shooting.

But FSU's seniors and coach Lonni Alameda wanted to create an event for them to be honored on April 30 at 6 p.m. The team will host a senior showcase on April 30 at 6 p.m. at JoAnne Graf Field to honor its nine seniors: Julia Apsel, Katie Dack, Michaela Edenfield, Krystina Hartley, Jahni Kerr, Annie Potter, Amaya Ross, Hallie Wacaser and Annabelle Widra.

"We're going to create a skills challenge, maybe a Home Run Derby, how many ground balls can you field," Alameda said on Wednesday afternoon. "Bring the fans in. Make it a really fun, festive day. The seniors really want to thank the fans.

"In postseason, it's become such a neutral environment, you can't really be about that. We want to create a moment to do something fun and play some softball and cheer a little bit but also thank the nine seniors for everything they've done. And let our seniors be able to thank the fans at the same time. Hopefully we can get some people to come out and celebrate a little bit."

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 5 p.m. The clear bag policy will be in effect for the event.

The first 300 fans will receive a giveaway and free hot dogs will be available to fans while supplies last. After the event there will be postgame autographs.

FSU's three-game series against Georgia Tech was set for last weekend but was canceled. They will not be made up. The Seminoles (40-6, 14-1 ACC) next travel to Louisville (23-21, 6-12) for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

