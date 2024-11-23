Fentrell Cypress, Marvin Jones, Conrad Hussey, Jaylen Early out for FSU

Florida State will be without Fentrell Cypress, Marvin Jones Jr., Conrad Hussey and Jaylen Early for Saturday's homecoming game vs. Charleston Southern.

Cypress has 27 tackles and five pass breakups in nine games. He also missed the Notre Dame game following an injury sustained against North Carolina. Quindarrius Jones started for FSU against the Fighting Irish.

Jones Jr. has 23 tackles and three sacks in 10 games. His backup is Byron Turner Jr., who could be making his second straight start. Turner has 11 tackles in 10 games.

Hussey has 18 tackles in 10 games (three starts). He is a backup in an "or" designation with Earl Little Jr. at free safety, behind starter Shyheim Brown.

Early has started three games at right tackle and then three games at right guard this season. He did not play against Notre Dame.

FSU plays host to Charleston Southern at 1:30 p.m. (live stream on ACC Network Extra).

Live updates pregame and in-game of FSU vs. Charleston Southern