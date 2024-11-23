Live Updates: Luke Kromenhoek to start as FSU looks to snap losing streak

The final two-game home stretch of Florida State's football season is here.

The Seminoles (1-9, 1-7 in ACC) return home after a bye week for a 1:30 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) matchup vs. Charleston Southern (1-10, 0-8) for their second-annual Seminole Heritage game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

It'll be the Seminoles' first game since offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans were fired the day after the 52-3 loss at Notre Dame two weeks ago. Interim defensive coordinator Randy Shannon will step into the role and make his FSU coordinator debut Saturday afternoon.





For FSU, it'll be a chance to snap its current six-game losing streak. Even though the Seminoles have struggled so mightily this season, they are still heavily favored to win their Homecoming game over the Buccaneers as 33.5-point favorites.





Luke Kromenhoek was announced as FSU's starting quarterback. Kromenhoek and Brock Glenn were listed on FSU's depth chart in an "or" designation this week. This will also be Kromenhoek's fifth game, ending any discussion that he will redshirt.





Also worth monitoring is seeing if Kam Davis is able to make his return to the lineup Saturday. He's missed the last three games since suffering an injury late in FSU's loss at Duke.





We'll be up in the press box starting around 11:30 a.m. ahead of the 1:30 p.m. kickoff. We'll have updates once pregame warmups get underway as well as live game updates once toe hits leather Saturday afternoon in our live thread on the Osceola Village forum.

What the Osceola staff wants to see in the FSU-Charleston Southern game