What to look for in FSU's game vs. Charleston Southern, predictions

(Photo by Mike Olivella)

Despite their 1-9 record Florida State is a 33-point favorite heading into its homecoming contest against Charleston Southern on Saturday (1:30 p.m., live stream on ACC Network Extra). One of the reasons for this is because the Buccaneers are 1-10. They also feature one of the worst offenses at the FCS level. And since the entire Osceola staff thinks Florida State will gets its second victory in relatively easy fashion, we decided to write about things we would like to see on the field this week from the Seminoles as opposed to keys to a win over Charleston Southern. This will be the first time FSU has played a game since Mike Norvell dismissed offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. The question we have been asking ourselves for two weeks is how will this affect play on the field over the last two weeks of the season. Here are some of the things we will be looking for on Saturday.

Advertisement

Jerry Kutz Rather than keys this week, football analyst Pat Burhham asked us to write up three things we'd like to see this week. Here's my three: seeing new and old friends at the Friday Night Block Party and at tailgate parties, co-eds in Daisy Dukes and white cowboy boots, as well as former players in the Varsity Club. Those three will make for a great weekend, on one of only two football weekends remaining. Oh, snap! Burnham wanted us to write about two or three things "in the game" we are looking forward to seeing, which is a whole different assignment. The first thing I'm curious to see is if the team and the crowd is ready to play after an emotionally difficult two weeks at the end of a devastating season and against an opponent that won't likely draw 50,000 to the stadium. Being heavily defensive oriented, my second interest is to see what the defense's response is to what Randy Shannon has MacGyver'd on two weeks' notice. Has he been able to simplify the defense enough to enable players to get lined up quickly and play faster? Those were Mike Norvell's marching orders when he handed the defensive reins to the veteran defensive coordinator. While I don't expect a fully developed Shannon defense, I want to see a front and back end of the defense match up better on gap control. I want to see a defense that will play with more passion and pursuit of the ball. I'm curious to see if Shannon can emphasize a more aggressive, attacking style of play with this defensive front. And it is my fantasy that we'll see him dial up some of the blitzes he deployed during stops at UCF, Florida and Miami. And third, I'm not sure what to expect from the offense with two of FSU's full time assistants — OC and line coach Alex Atkins and WR coach Rod Dugans — missing from the past two weeks of preparation. Will the depleted staff affect game day operations, substitutions, special teams? Will the offensive line be able to run block and protect against a 1-10 FCS football program? I want to see a clean pocket so we can evaluate the quarterbacks and young receivers and am hoping to see Kam Davis back at running back. And the final thing I'm most hoping to see on senior day: That our fans will set recency bias aside and honor the seniors for the 10-win and a 13-win season they put together in 2022 and 2023. Prediction: Florida State wins but does not cover the 33 point spread. Groundbreaking NIL changes to come from House-NCAA settlement

Bob Ferrante Play the freshmen, walk-ons: Here's the thing about a November game between Power 4 and FCS teams: Win the game, avoid a major injury, get freshmen and Seminoles down the depth chart playing time. Walk-ons, too. We want to see Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek, but also Elijah Moore, Lawayne McCoy, Landen Thomas, Amaree Williams Andre' Otto and Lucas Simmons on offense. On defense, we want to see KJ Sampson, Charles Lester, Cai Bates, Ricky Knight. There are too many to name. But if FSU is going to schedule P4-FCS games in November, instead of a Week 0 warm-up, then this game is all about getting young guys time on the field to then be able to analyze how they did, review film and help prepare for 2025. A defense that flies around: We want to see defensive players look like they are confident and playing fast. We shouldn't expect too much in the way of schematic changes, and there's no need to tip your hand to Florida's coaching staff. But let's see a fired-up defense under Randy Shannon. Let's see guys getting after the quarterback. Let's see smart, sound play in the run defense. Let's see stops on third-and-short. Prediction: FSU wins ... and scores more than 21 points Under Randy Shannon, FSU's defense seeks jolt of confidence

Pat Burnham Energy and Intensity: At 1-9 and with three coaches no longer with the program, I want to see if the energy and intensity the players play with increases. We heard during the open week from sources around the program that there was a renewed enthusiasm particularly on the defensive side of the ball during last week's closed practices. I am not sure I saw that when I was at practice this Tuesday. Have new voices leading the offensive line, the wide receivers and the defensive as a whole been heard over the last two weeks of the season? Coordination: Both sides of the ball this season have not looked very coordinated, which is one of the big reasons neither coordinator is with the program. The offense has looked disjointed all season and on defense, the front end and back end have never looked like the work in concert. Will we see this team play more effectively and efficiently under new leadership on the field? I am also interested in seeing what changes Randy Shannon will make schematically on defense. I think it is likely we will see more zone coverage and I also think he will allow the defensive tackles to be more disruptive instead of reading and reacting. Blocking and Tackling: I just want to see FSU execute the basics at a very high level against an inferior opponent. The offensive line should dominate a smallish Charleston Southern defensive front seven. Will FSU be physical on defense and will they tackle better? Who starts at QB: It matters, whoever starts will be the frontrunner for the job heading into the offseason. Whoever comes in second is likely to hit the portal. Norvell didn't just name them co-starters because he had nothing else to do. Coaches are always very intentional about what they do, when they do it and how they do it. Prediction: Florida State 35, Charleston Southern 12 Fact or fiction: Is who starts at QB important in big picture for FSU in 2025?

Curt Weiler Some quarterback success: I have reached a point where I'm not sure that FSU's 2025 starting quarterback is currently on the roster. But even if that may be true, it would probably do wonders for both Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek to experience some success through the air after a rough few weeks of production. In FSU's last four games, they have a combined two touchdown passes and six interceptions. Kromenhoek should have thrown his first career touchdown in his first appearance at Duke over a month ago but a stellar pass was dropped in the end zone. Now he still doesn't have a touchdown pass in his first four games. That should change Saturday. While Charleston Southern's defense is the strength of that team, it shouldn't have the talent to contain FSU, even if the Seminoles' offense has been a mess this season. After what they have been through, some success could do wonders for the confidence of both quarterbacks entering the offseason. Defensive improvement in areas of weakness: As interim defensive coordinator Randy Shannon said himself this week, sweeping changes to FSU's defense would be tough at this point because the team is stuck with the players it has and can't make in-season personnel changes. As such, it's doubtful that FSU's defense suddenly flips a switch and becomes dominant, although that could happen this week against a CSU offense that ranks among the worst in FCS (averaging 4.66 yards per play). But it would nice to see some of the issues that plagued Adam Fuller's defenses this season and at times throughout his tenure as DC be somewhat resolved over the next few weeks with a new coach in charge of that side of the ball. Can FSU's defense create its first takeaway since the Cal game more than two months ago? Can FSU get off the field on third downs, especially in third-and-long situations? Prediction: Florida State 38, Charleston Southern 6 Mike Norvell valuing recruiting prowess in reworking FSU's staff