FSU women's golf earns No. 1 seed in Lexington (Ky.) Regional

Florida State won an ACC championship on Saturday. And a few days later, the women's golf team was rewarded with a No. 1 seed in a regional for the first time in program history.

FSU will play at the Lexington (Ky.) Regional on May 5-7 at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville (Ky.). The Seminoles are ranked No. 3 in the most recent NCAA poll by Scoreboard-Clippd and No. 4 in the Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll.

Other teams in the Lexington Regional include Southern Cal, TCU, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Georgia Southern, Pepperdine, Louisville, Miami, Western Kentucky, Morehead State and Fairleigh Dickinson.

“I’m really proud of our players and our coaching staff for earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Lexington Regional Championship,” FSU coach Amy Bond said. “The support that our program receives from Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford, the entire staff of the Department of Athletics, everybody at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club, and the entire Florida State University community, is what makes our program so incredibly successful.

"This is a very proud moment in the history of our program, and we are thankful to everyone who has made earning a regional No. 1 seed possible.”

The Seminoles’ No. 1 regional seed marks the sixth consecutive year they have earned a No. 4 seed or higher in a regional championship. Florida State has been a single digit seed or higher each year since 2015 and were the No. 2 seed in 2017 and 2021. Bond, who was named the head coach at her alma mater in 2010, has now guided her teams to 14 consecutive regional championships (each year since 2011) – each year of her head coaching career at Florida State. As the winningest women’s golf coach in Florida State history, she has led the Seminoles to 11 top-10 regional finishes, including top five finishes in each of the last eight years.

The 2024-25 season has been a very special year for Bond and her team.

Beginning with a runner-up finish at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in September, Florida State has finished in the top four of each event this year and it enters the NCAA Lexington Championship having won six titles.

"It’s a real honor. And I’m really just excited to continue this momentum that we’ve brought into the postseason," senior Kayla Williams said. "… This is such a special team. I’ve been here for four years. There’s just something about this team. I don’t know if it’s the chemistry. I don’t know if it’s the friendship. I don’t know if it’s because we work so differently on the golf course. But we just bring certain elements to the golf game that we feed off each other."

The Seminoles have won the team titles at the Landfall Tradition, the Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club, the Moon Invitational, the Briar's Creek Invitational, the Florida State Match Up, and the ACC Championship.

FSU now has time to play practice rounds at Seminole Intercollegiate and prepare for more than a week before the trip to Lexington, Ky. None of the Seminoles have played the course near the Kentucky campus but will have the chance to play in a practice round leading up.

It's the next step for a confident group of Seminoles who have been dominating in a sport where it's rare.

"In golf you lose a lot more than you win," Bond said. "But they’ve managed to win a little bit more this season than normal. Their hard work is paying off and they’re getting noticed. Mirabel (Ting) and Lottie (Woad) have done a lot of great things for the program being world No. 1 and world No. 2, so it’s brought a lot of visibility. But the entire squad has really worked hard to get where they are and that hard work is paying off."