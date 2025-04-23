Seminole Sidelines: FSU baseball begins healing process, transfer talk

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Curt Weiler are joined by the voice of FSU baseball, Eric Luallen. They discuss the Seminoles' return to the field with an emotional and therapeutic pregame ceremony that included FSU students and the Marching Chiefs.

Luallen and Weiler also discuss some of the strengths of the FSU baseball team, which is 30-7 after Tuesday's win over Stetson and going into the weekend series at Louisville beginning on Friday.

The guys also give their thoughts on the transfer portal and FSU football.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

