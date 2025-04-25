FSU bolsters defensive backfield, adds Houston CB transfer Jeremiah Wilson

Florida State has been keeping a low profile in the transfer portal market thus far in the spring window, but the Seminoles have locked down one of their primary targets in the portal with the commitment of Houston cornerback transfer Jeremiah Wilson.

A former three-star prospect, Wilson originally signed with Syracuse out of high school before transferring to Houston for the last two seasons. This past season, Wilson received a 86.4 PFF grade in pass coverage and had a productive year with 24 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups.

"The love man," Wilson said on why he committed to the Seminoles. "It's always been a dream school growing up. I know I'm going to wear it with pride and I want to give these boys everything I've got."

Rivals ranks Wilson as a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 119 overall recruit in the transfer portal.

"The visit played a major role (in me committing). The prestige of Florida State already had me excited but the visit sealed the deal for me," Wilson said.

In joining the Seminoles, Wilson reunites with defensive coordinator Tony White, his primary recruiter and defensive coordinator during his one year at Syracuse.

"It's going to be an easy transition. I remember the defense - he (White) was giving me calls and stuff. I remember them. It's going to be good."

Wilson says that Florida State was the first program to reach out to him once he officially entered the portal. Florida State was the only program that Wilson visited while in the portal.

Join the conversation on the Osceola Village.