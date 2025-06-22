Florida State adds OL/DL hybrid Luke Francis to 2026 class

Francis camped at Florida State on Wednesday during the final Big Man Camp being hosted on campus this summer. Francis came away with an offer and quickly returned this weekend for an official visit.

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Coral Gables (Fla.) High prospect Luke Francis .

Francis committed to Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hand during his official visit on Sunday, choosing the Seminoles over offers from Georgia State and Syracuse.

At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Francis is part of the NFL academy and is originally from South London in the United Kingdom. While playing both offensive and defensive line, it is believed that Florida State sees him primarily at offensive line.

FSU now has 15 commitments for the class of 2026.

