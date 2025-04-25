Seminole Sidelines: Transfers begin visits to FSU, HS prospects set OVs

On Friday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle discuss the transfer portal visitors to come at Florida State.

They also update with recruiting news and notes, with a few more prospects scheduling June official visits to FSU's campus.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30