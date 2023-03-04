Edrick Felix smacked a solo home run over the screen in right-center field in the ninth inning, lifting Florida Gulf Coast to an 11-10 win over Florida State on Saturday.

The day was far from a defensive clinic, as FGCU committed five errors and FSU committed three errors. Jaime Arnold was an example of how the pitching was impacted, giving up six runs (but only two earned) in his 2.1 innings.

The Seminoles (7-3) have now committed 17 errors in 10 games.

FSU started a rally in the ninth, with Colton Vincent and Treyton Rank hitting two-out singles. But Jordan Carrion grounded into a fielder's choice to end the game.

FGCU (10-1) won the series and will look to sweep on Sunday.

McGwire Holbrook went 3 for 5 with three RBI in his FSU debut. The designated hitter had an RBI single in the first, a two-run double in the third and a single in the sixth.

Colton Vincent had an RBI double in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

With the defense faltering around Arnold, who threw 61 pitches just a few days after he threw three innings against USF, coach Link Jarrett was again forced to turn to the bullpen. Conner Whittaker gave up three earned runs in 3.1 innings, while Ryan Denison allowed two runs in 3.1 innings.

There were a few other plays that were scored hits but could have gone for errors against the Seminoles. Treyton Rank misplayed a few deep fly balls, including an RBI double by Alejandro Figueredo.

FSU pitchers recorded 12 strikeouts, five by Arnold and Denison.