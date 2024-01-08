The NFL regular season wrapped up Sunday night and the playoffs are set. Below are final regular season stats for FSU players in the NFL as well as the playoff picture. Jalen Ramsey and Landon Dickerson were also selected to the Pro Bowl.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): 60 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns as well as 11 catches for 70 yards between LA Rams and Minnesota. He injured his Achilles tendon in November.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): 50 tackles, eight sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (Ravens): 67 carries for 214 yards and 15 catches for 78 yards for NY Jets. Cook was waived and has been acquired by Baltimore, so he can compete in the playoffs.

RB Jashaun Corbin (NY Giants): One carry for one yard and three receptions for 12 yards

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): 28 tackles.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): The FSU and Alabama standout is viewed as one of the NFL’s top interior linemen. After the NFL playoffs, he will also play in the Pro Bowl.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): 21 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Saints): Three games (two starts).

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): 11 of 17 on field-goal attempts (including a 57-yarder) and 8 of 8 on extra-point attempts before suffering a left knee injury.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 33 of 36 on field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 on extra-point attempts. He has missed time in December due to a hamstring injury.

S Derwin James (Chargers): 125 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): Injured reserve throughout 2023.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): 29 tackles, one sack.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): 22 tackles, three interceptions. After the NFL playoffs, he will also play in the Pro Bowl.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): 17 tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): 63 tackles, two interceptions.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): Six tackles.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): 25 of 47 for 264 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions.



