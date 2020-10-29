The Skinny on Arnold and why he's a major target of need for FSU

It's no secret that the Florida State defense has struggled on the back end this season, and it certainly hurts not having star safety Hamsah Nasirildeen on the field. The Seminoles also could lose star cornerback Asante Samuel to the NFL Draft after his junior campaign, creating even more questions about the future.

One 2021 prospect who could give the Seminoles a huge lift in that area is Tallahassee product Terrion Arnold. One of the heaviest-recruited defensive backs in the country, Arnold has been very engaged with the Seminoles throughout the recruiting process and had positive praise after their upset victory against then-No. 5 North Carolina.

Arnold can play either cornerback or safety in college and is as explosive as they come with his physicality and also his cover skills. The 'Noles have put together a nice DB class thus far, and Arnold would cap off an extremely impressive group.

It won't be easy to pull off, however, as most consider Alabama, Georgia and Florida as being the main challengers. So the 'Noles likely will have to show much more progress in the final five games to keep Arnold home.

There's not a sure feel about who is leading with Arnold, as some believe it's Alabama and others suggest Florida or even Georgia. He plans to narrow his list to five schools on Dec. 1, and it's expected that FSU is likely to make that cut. But it's not a guarantee.