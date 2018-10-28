It's hard for fans to come up with many positives when describing the rough day the Florida State football team experienced on Saturday, falling to No. 2 Clemson, 59-10.

However, recruits don't always see things the same way as fans. Not even close.

What many of the elite Florida State targets who were on hand Saturday saw was a team that needs help at several positions. A team that might offer immediate playing time and an opportunity to make a difference.

Defensive back is one of those areas where FSU struggled on Saturday -- as the Seminoles gave up 404 passing yards and five passing touchdowns -- and Palm Beach-Central five-star cornerback Akeem Dent was one of those prospects is still very much sold on FSU.

Dent has been committed to FSU for over a year, and he said he hasn't lost any faith in head coach Willie Taggart.

"It was a really good visit," Dent said. "The experience, what I've seen and what I took from it is that I can see making an impact right away. That like 10 pluses for me with this visit. Honestly, with the situation, I knew what Coach Taggart was going to go through. It's his first year, so you can't put that on him. They are trying to make things happen with what they have. My commitment is still very strong to FSU."

That doesn't mean he has shut down his recruitment entirely. He said other schools are still in the picture, including Alabama, USC, Clemson and a couple of other Florida teams, but he hasn't decided which one.

Dent said he will take his official visits after his high school season is over.

Another thing still up in the air is whether he will be an early enrollee. Dent said that's still a possibility he can enroll early, but he isn't 100 percent sure.