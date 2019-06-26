Five-Star Challenge Diary Part II: FSU LB commit Dix shares his experience
ATLANTA -- One day after Florida State linebacker commit Jayion McCluster gave us an inside look at the opening portion of the Five-Star Challenge, today's Day 2 diary installment comes from fellow FSU linebacker commit Stephen Dix.
Along with sharing his in-depth thoughts on his performance at the all-star event, Dix also discusses the players' visit to the College Football Hall of Fame, how much he enjoyed bonding with McCluster and other recruits, and more.
Here is the Diary Part I by McCluster (both appear as told to our Michael Langston).
***Not yet a Warchant member? Click here to start your 30-day Free Trial***
Day 2 starts with a visit to College Football Hall of Fame
"We woke up early in the morning and then got some breakfast, and a lot of the players just spent time talking and chilling out. Then we headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. It was really exciting seeing names like Tua [Tagovailoa] from Alabama, and then having legendary coaches like Bobby Bowden and Bear Bryant. Just seeing a lot of legends. I was looking for Ha Ha (Clinton Dix, his cousin), but I didn't see him.
"The feeling was great because it's a feeling that not everyone can have. And seeing all these great players was a very real experience about all the hard work they put in. It makes me more motivated. It surprised me some people that were in there, but then when you looked at all they did, it gives you a great appreciation."
Reflecting on his performance in the Five-Star Challenge
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news