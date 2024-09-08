One of the top commits in Florida State's 2025 class backed off his pledge on Sunday afternoon. Defensive end Javion Hilson announced he will reopen his recruiting process. Hilson committed to Alabama in December 2023 before flipping to FSU on Jan. 16, days after Nick Saban's retirement. "I will be making my final decision in December," Hilson said on Twitter/X. "Thank you to everyone at FSU for their support."

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Hilson was a four-star defensive end but earned his fifth star in Rivals' adjusted rankings a few months ago. Now his recruitment is wide open. After a June 23 visit to Tallahassee, Hilson had said he was locked in with FSU. Hilson is the second decommitment in as many days, following Myron Charles' flip to Texas on Saturday. FSU now has 11 commitments in the class of 2025. The Seminoles' team ranking has slid to No. 41 by Rivals. Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters



