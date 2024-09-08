PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Five-star DE Javion Hilson backs off FSU commitment

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

One of the top commits in Florida State's 2025 class backed off his pledge on Sunday afternoon.

Defensive end Javion Hilson announced he will reopen his recruiting process. Hilson committed to Alabama in December 2023 before flipping to FSU on Jan. 16, days after Nick Saban's retirement.

"I will be making my final decision in December," Hilson said on Twitter/X. "Thank you to everyone at FSU for their support."

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Hilson was a four-star defensive end but earned his fifth star in Rivals' adjusted rankings a few months ago.

Now his recruitment is wide open. After a June 23 visit to Tallahassee, Hilson had said he was locked in with FSU.

Hilson is the second decommitment in as many days, following Myron Charles' flip to Texas on Saturday.

FSU now has 11 commitments in the class of 2025. The Seminoles' team ranking has slid to No. 41 by Rivals.

What's next?

FSU now doesn't have a defensive end commitment in the class of 2025. The coaching staff could pursue Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz end Nicolas Clayton. While Clayton was in the mix at FSU and last visited June 18, he committed to Wisconsin on June 22

The Seminoles could also continue to push for Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins, a Florida commitment.

