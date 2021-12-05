Five-star DL Tyre West loves family feel from 'Noles during official visit

Florida State has turned up the heat for elite defensive line prospect Tyre West, a five-star recruit and longtime Georgia Bulldogs commit. Just a few weeks after visiting FSU in November, West returned to Tallahassee this weekend for his official visit with the Seminoles. The nation’s No. 29 overall recruit and No. 4 defensive tackle recapped his key visit with FSU ahead of the early signing period on Dec. 15. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU hosted five-star defensive tackle Tyre West for a crucial official visit this weekend. (Michael Langston, Warchant.com.)

West said the visit, "felt really good, because the whole time I was spending some time with my guy (Kenyatta Watson) and some of the players.” Florida State’s director of player relations, Kenyatta Watson, has deep ties in the state of Georgia and has known West since he was in middle school. West said Watson was one of the biggest reasons he wanted to visit FSU again so soon, along with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. “It was really fun. Me and him go way back," West said of Watson. "So every time I’m with him, it’s always going to be jokes, laughs, all that. Coach Watson is like my pops. I know at the end of the day he is going to take care of me. And Coach Odell, Coach Norvell are going to take care of me.” During the weekend trip, West had plenty of time to spend with everyone around the FSU program, including the rest of the staff and current players. West said freshman defensive lineman Josh Farmer was his host, and he pointed out that the coaches and FSU players, “really connect and all want the same thing.” “This [visit], we ate a lot. I mean I’m talking a whole lot," West said. "This one, I was mostly with the players a lot. When I am with them, it makes me feel like I’m with my own teammates.” ALSO READ: Where FSU coaches are heading on the road for recruiting Sunday 12/5