Five-star DL Tyre West loves family feel from 'Noles during official visit
Florida State has turned up the heat for elite defensive line prospect Tyre West, a five-star recruit and longtime Georgia Bulldogs commit.
Just a few weeks after visiting FSU in November, West returned to Tallahassee this weekend for his official visit with the Seminoles.
The nation’s No. 29 overall recruit and No. 4 defensive tackle recapped his key visit with FSU ahead of the early signing period on Dec. 15.
West said the visit, "felt really good, because the whole time I was spending some time with my guy (Kenyatta Watson) and some of the players.”
Florida State’s director of player relations, Kenyatta Watson, has deep ties in the state of Georgia and has known West since he was in middle school.
West said Watson was one of the biggest reasons he wanted to visit FSU again so soon, along with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.
“It was really fun. Me and him go way back," West said of Watson. "So every time I’m with him, it’s always going to be jokes, laughs, all that. Coach Watson is like my pops. I know at the end of the day he is going to take care of me. And Coach Odell, Coach Norvell are going to take care of me.”
During the weekend trip, West had plenty of time to spend with everyone around the FSU program, including the rest of the staff and current players. West said freshman defensive lineman Josh Farmer was his host, and he pointed out that the coaches and FSU players, “really connect and all want the same thing.”
“This [visit], we ate a lot. I mean I’m talking a whole lot," West said. "This one, I was mostly with the players a lot. When I am with them, it makes me feel like I’m with my own teammates.”
West also mentioned his conversations with Norvell, Haggins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, saying they all went, “really good.”
“How much he treated me like family. He treated me like I was one of his own sons,” West said on Haggins. “I ain’t even committed here, and they treat me like I am already part of the team.”
“He wants me to come in and be a big factor. I am never going to be just a one-position player, I am going to be multiple.”
West said FSU likes him at defensive end and defensive tackle, and he explained that how teams plan to use him on the field is a key factor to him.
“Everybody else wants to play me mainly at defensive tackle, and I see myself as multiple,” West said. “I can play multiple positions along the defensive line or I can end up playing the whole D-Line and even linebacker. I feel like I’m athletic, and they see that. Everybody else just sees me as a regular D-Tackle.”
A decision for West will come on Dec. 15 on the start of the early signing period. The Tifton, Ga., native has upcoming visits planned with Auburn and Tennessee, with the Volunteers earning next weekend’s trip.
If FSU wins out in the end, West acknowledged that it would be nice to play closer to home.
“My little sister, she’s like my biggest fan,” West said. “I know she wants to come to all of my games -- my mom, my dad, my brother and my other sister. I know I gotta be close to them.”
