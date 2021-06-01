Five-star OL Julian Armella feels 'at home' during FSU's Midnight Madness

It almost felt like this visit to Florida State might never happen for five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella.

The Seminoles' legacy recruit, who is rated the No. 1 offensive lineman in the country by Rivals, had said he wanted to spend some time at Florida State when the recruiting period opened back up on June 1, but is seemed like he had more firm plans to visit LSU and other SEC schools.

That changed just past midnight on Monday, as Armella was one of the top attractions at FSU's "Midnight Madness" recruiting event.

Not only did Armella come visit FSU, but it was the first school he checked out in person.

"Long time coming," Florida State coach Mike Norvell exclaimed when he greeted Armella outside of the Moore Athletics Center. "I'm doing great now that you are here."

