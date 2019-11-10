News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 17:44:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Five Takes on Florida State football: Kendal Briles unshackled

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

The Florida State football team looked very different both on the field and on the sideline this past Saturday. The underdog Seminoles pulled off the 38-31 win at Boston College, moving to 5-5 on the season and nearly assuring themselves of bowl eligibility.

In this week's Five Takes, we break down the offense's performance under the direction of Kendal Briles (without Willie Taggart's input), examine the importance of FSU's search for a new head coach and look at the key statistics and grades from Pro Football Focus following FSU's win over the Eagles.

** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **

For the first time this season, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (left) had complete control over Florida State's offense.
For the first time this season, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (left) had complete control over Florida State's offense. (Gene Williams / Warchant.com)

1. Briles Unshackled  

It’s no secret that former head coach Willie Taggart didn’t completely delegate the offense to Kendal Briles, and he even admitted as much. But over the past week, we’ve heard reports that he involved himself in the process more than was generally known. This added input reportedly included making personnel decisions (OL and QB) over the recommendations of position coaches, occasionally taking over play-calling and changing offensive formations during games. Whether it’s just a head coach being hands-on with his offense or meddling is a matter of perspective.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}