The writing has been on the proverbial wall for a few years. Florida State athletics is mired in a financial bear market with no end in sight.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the Seminoles were struggling to make ends meet -- with Seminole Boosters being forced to liquidate assets to shore up the budget. And while the financials for the 2019-20 academic year have not yet been released, the projected losses for that year are expected to be worse.

This is largely due to another disappointing football season and the cancellation of spring sports. Making matters worse, the ACC continues to produce far less revenue than several other Power 5 conferences. And with limited or no fans in the stands this coming football season due to concerns about the virus, FSU’s coffers will almost certainly be in the red for 2020-21.

During a recent Board of Trustees meeting, it was reported that FSU could face estimated athletic department losses of $27 million for the fall and spring semesters the coming year. That is on top of $4 million in estimated losses due to 2020 spring sports cancellations.